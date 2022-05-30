How to harness the power of consumer eSIM to unlock massive IoT

Embedded SIM (eSIM) provides an efficient means for IoT organisations to achieve resilient global connectivity while streamlining device manufacturing and simplifying deployments.

Much of the focus has been on utilising eSIMs designed for M2M use cases but by harnessing consumer eSIM functionality, more flexibility and enhanced connectivity management capabilities are enabled, especially for massive IoT deployments. This approach, which has been formalised in new Thales Adaptive Connect solution, accelerates time-to-market, saves cost, and strengthens security.

George Malim, the managing editor of IoT Now chats to Stephane Quetglas, the director of marketing for embedded products at Thales to find out more.

Read the exclusive interview